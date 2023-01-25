USM/Coca-Cola Rodeo coming to town this weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Get ready for the Greatest Show on Dirt!

The 37th annual University of Southern Mississippi/Coca-Cola Rodeo will be riding into town this weekend, set for Friday and Saturday shows at the James Lynn Cartlidge Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center, 962 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg.

Advance tickets can be purchased for $15 from sponsors Boot Country and Hub City West.

Day-of-show tickets will be $20 and on sale at the multi-purpose facility.

USM President Joe Paul will serve as grand marshal. Trick ropers Rider Keisner and Bethany Iles will be featured.

For more information, please call (601) 266-5405.

