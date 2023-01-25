Petal School District welcomes Bolling & Robertson to board

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District welcomed two new members to the board of trustees - Lacey Bolling & Brian Robertson.

Bolling, who ran unopposed in the general election, was sworn into office in January. She filled the vacancy left by Bruce Magee, who served on the board for 20 years, including 18 as chairman.

Bolling, who has two children in the district, said she is honored and excited to serve on the Board of Trustees.

“My greatest desire is to be present and attentive to our student, administration and teacher needs and to celebrate alongside them their many accomplishments as the greatest school district in Mississippi,” said Bolling.

A native of Wiggins and William Carey Alumna, Bolling has served on the Shared Decision-Making Councils at Petal Elementary and Petal Upper Elementary School, as well as the Parent Teacher Organizations of the primary, elementary, upper elementary and middle schools. She has also served on the Spark Show Choir Board, the LeBonte Literary Club, and various praise and worship teams.

She resides in Petal with her husband, Jeremy Bolling, and two daughters, Elyse and Eva. They are members of Petal-Harvey Baptist Church.

Robertson, who was appointed at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, replaces Troy Wicktom, who served on the school board for 10 years.

“I am honored to serve on the Board of Trustees and look forward to working with current members and administration to build on a great foundation and preserve the legacy that is Petal Schools,” said Robertson. “I am grateful for the confidence of the mayor and board of aldermen.”

Robertson is the director of operations and business development at J-Con, Inc.

Like Bolling, Robertson has served on the Shared Decision-Making Councils at Petal Elementary and Petal Upper Elementary School. He has also served as chairman of the Spark Show Choir Board and currently serves with the set design team for the high school’s Innovations and Soundsations show choirs.

He resides in Petal with his wife, Micki Jo, and daughter Joli. They are members of Petal-Harvey Baptist Church, where he serves the middle school ministry as a teacher and is a member of the celebration choir and finance committee.

Petal School Board Chairman Jerry DeFatta said that outgoing board members, Magee and Wicktom, were great leaders for the community.

“I am incredibly grateful for the many years of service to the Board of Trustees by Mr. Magee and Mr. Wicktom,” said DeFatta. “Our district is better today because of their leadership.”

He also said that the board is excited to welcome Bolling and Robertson into their new positions.

“I know they are both individuals of high integrity and will be exemplary leaders for our district,” said DeFatta. “I look forward to working with them as they assume their new roles.”

