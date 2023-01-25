PCS names Jimmy Messer as next Head of School

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Presbyterian Christian School’s search for their next Head of School has come to an end as the Board of Trustees announced the hiring of Jimmy Messer.

Messer is joining PCS after coming from Jackson Academy as their Associate Head of School, where he showed leadership in student life, fundraising and on the executive leadership team.

“While PCS has a great history, we also believe that God has great things in store for PCS in the present and in the future,” Messer said. “We will quickly go to work listening and learning from the PCS community as we put together a strategic plan.”

Before JA, Messer worked with various colleges and independent schools as a basketball coach, director of student development, athletic director, dean of students and head of school.

As head of school for Cottage Hill Christian Academy in Mobile, Ala., Messer increased enrollment by 23.7% and improved school retention from 85% to 93%, while spending time, talent and treasure on defining the school’s motto, mission and vision statements and outlining a five-year strategic plan.

“One of the most important roles of the Board of Trustees is the hiring and contracting for the position of Head of School,” said PCS Board of Trustees Seach Committee Chair, Ali Stayer. “We knew from the beginning of this process that we needed the Lord’s guidance and the unanimous vote to engage Southern Teachers to assist us in our search was the first step.

In our initial conversation with Jimmy, he indicated that though he had a great job at JA, he knew he wanted to finish his career in a distinctly Christian school.”

Messer will take over as PCS’s Head of School on June 1, but he hopes to be on campus this spring to make the transition as smooth as possible. (Presbyterian Christian School)

During Messer’s tenure at Cottage Hill, fundraising more than doubled, along with seeing an increase in their budget, facilities were built and/or renovated and curriculum overhauls were made to help accommodate the students.

“It is exciting to see that same faithfulness in the heart of Jimmy Messer, your next PCS Head of School,” said PCS Interim Head of School, Dr. Allen O. Smithers. “Jimmy has the experience, drive, trustworthiness, and faith in Jesus that our school will undoubtedly benefit from in the years ahead.

Jimmy is humble and has a servant’s heart that will lead and fit our PCS Family well. I am so thrilled to see all that the Lord has in store under Jimmy Messer’s leadership in the years to come,”

Messer will take over as PCS’s Head of School on June 1, but he hopes to be on campus this spring to make the transition as smooth as possible.

“Our family looks forward to meeting each of you and to going all in for PCS,” said Messer. “Thank you again for providing me this opportunity and for trusting me to help lead Presbyterian Christian School. We are praying for you and ask that you pray for us as we transition to the Hattiesburg community and to the PCS Family.”

Below is Messer’s full statement letter about accepting his new position:

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.