New candidate throws name into the mix for Perry Co. sheriff

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Could there be a new sheriff in town?

Jacob Garner, who currently works with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, has announced his intentions to run for Perry County sheriff.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to become the sheriff of Perry County,” said Garner. “Since I was a little kid, I’ve wanted to do this.”

While Garner is choosing to run, he will have to receive more votes than incumbent Mitch Nobles, who is seeking his third term as sheriff of Perry County.

“When I came into office in 2016, I had set a goal in my mind to at least get three terms,” said Nobles. “Anything further than that would be because the good Lord wants me here, and the people that want me here.”

Garner feels his experience working in a drug division will help the war on drugs in the county.

“Over there, I’ve seized over 60 pounds of methamphetamine, over 50 pounds of cocaine, and over $2.5 million in cash,” Garner said.

While Nobles is happy with how far the county has come under his command, he feels there is more work to be done.

“There are things that I started in 2016 that I haven’t finished yet,” Nobles said. “They’re still some goals that I have to make, that I want to make before I leave office.”

Both candidates hope their message resonates with Perry County voters.

“Well, I hope they would support me,” Garner said. “I can’t wait to get out in the communities and meet everyone and gain feedback.”

Plus, there is still time for another candidate to join the race.

“All I’d ask for the citizens or Perry County to look over the last seven years as me being sheriff and see the work that we have done,” Nobles said.

Primary elections will be in August while final elections will be in November.

