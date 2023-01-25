Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MS Sen. Chris Johnson visits FCSO to discuss mental health legislative topics

State Senator Chris Johnson recently met with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office about legislation that directly affects law enforcement.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - State Senator Chris Johnson recently met with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office about legislation that directly affects law enforcement, including facilities and mental health.

Sheriff Charlie Sims said with the current increase of people in a mental health crisis, conversations regarding mental health are crucial to have with state leaders.

“The numbers are going up but the dollars that are being spent towards mental health have seen reductions in the last few years so it falls back on local levels,” said Sims.

With it falling back on the local level, Sims said the need for evaluation centers in counties was another large topic.

“We are fortunate in Forrest County to have an evaluation center where we can hold people who are waiting to go to a state bed,” Sims said. “A lot of jurisdictions don’t have that so folks in a mental crisis are being held in jails until a state bed opens up. So, we talked about how more resources need to be added to the state to help with that.”

Sims adds another resource that needs to be added to the local level is Crisis Stabilization Units, which can take individuals in, assess them and determine what’s needed.

“It may be that they do need a commitment and go to a state facility, or they may be off their medication, that stabilization unit can help with that,” Sims said. “They may be able to divert them to an outpatient process or something else that meets their specific needs so that they are not lost in the system and either held in a jail or thrown back out into the streets.”

To further help in implementing mental health care in the community, FCSO is strengthening its co-responder program by partnering with Pine Belt Mental health to have certified personnel go on duty with deputies.

Sims said the sheriff’s office currently has all but two deputies who are Certified Instructional Trainers, a certification held by those with experience and expertise in developing, designing and delivering safety, health and environmental training.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
Officers with the Ridgeland Police Department arrested Powe (left) and the grower, Gavin Bates...
‘He’s too good at lying not to do it’: Alleged conman claims former NFL defensive lineman and ‘gentle giant’ used ‘brute strength’ in kidnapping
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Weather Expected Tuesday Night
Shane M. Coats, 33, of Petal.
Jury indicts Petal man accused of sexual battery

Latest News

MS Sen. Chris Johnson visits FCSO to discuss mental health legislative topics
Sen. Chris Johnson visits FCSO about mental health legislation
Janice Robinson began duties in her new role as CEO on Monday, Jan. 23.
Robinson takes charge in new role as CEO of SeMRHI
One in every 33 kids will be born with a birth defect, according to the CDC.
January is Birth Defects Awareness Month
HB 364 is one of 14 bills facing the Drug Policy Committee since the new year.
Kratom supporters speak out on HB 364