Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally misleading customers.(United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is facing a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges certain mini bottles of the alcoholic beverage do not contain whisky.

The label on Fireball sold at liquor stores says, “whisky with natural cinnamon flavor,” but the subject of the class-action lawsuit are the miniature bottles sold at gas stations and markets.

The miniature bottles of both appear nearly identical except the Fireball Cinnamon offering mentions a “malt beverage with whisky flavor.”

The lawsuit accuses the company of intentionally misleading customers into believing they are buying small bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

According to court documents, the plaintiff expects any statutory and punitive damages to exceed $5 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
HB 364 is one of 14 bills facing the Drug Policy Committee since the new year.
Kratom supporters speak out on HB 364
Officers with the Ridgeland Police Department arrested Powe (left) and the grower, Gavin Bates...
‘He’s too good at lying not to do it’: Alleged conman claims former NFL defensive lineman and ‘gentle giant’ used ‘brute strength’ in kidnapping
School Closures in the Pine Belt
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
The men were booked into the Covington County Jail.
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances

Latest News

President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
Police arrested a suspect after shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif. left at least seven dead.
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police chief calls Iowa school shooting ‘sad and pointless’
Pair of Aryan Circle members sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for attempted...
2 memebrs of Aryan Circle sentenced for attempted murder