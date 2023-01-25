Win Stuff
Laurel School District prepares to launch ‘STEAM’ Academy

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Middle School is getting ready to launch its first-ever ‘STEAM’ Academy, a program focusing on technology, engineering, art and math.

The academy is a way to increase enrollment numbers for the district, and it’s also a way to grow the skill sets of middle schoolers right here in the City Beautiful.

“We know that we talk about losing educators to surrounding areas, but ultimately we’re losing young people and this might be a great opportunity to keep them home and to continue to build the Laurel area,” said Kristina Pollard, the chief academic officer for the Laurel School District.

The goal is to introduce middle schoolers to different career industries available and offer more tools for academic success.

“It lays another dynamic or another layer to our curriculum development here in our district,” Pollard said. “We’re hoping that our STEAM academy will entice our parents who sometimes look to go private after sixth grade.”

The academy will kick off this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will allow interested students and parents a sneak peek into what the program will look like for the 2023-2024 school year. ,

“They’ll get a chance to participate in hands-on activities such as science experiments, making clay molds, and things of that nature,” said Laurel Middle School Principal Brandi Calahan. “So, we’re asking all interested parents in the laurel community and those that may be in other locations to come out.”

The meeting will also cover the application process for the academy, and the prerequisites students must meet to be accepted.

