JCSD taking precautions due to increasing fentanyl cases

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Growing fentanyl overdoses are making law enforcement take extra precautions when responding to calls.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department knows how deadly overdose calls can be, especially when dealing with fentanyl. Recently, with the growing concern and awareness, the department has been taking precautions, not just for themselves, but also for the community.

“We’re very careful when we go into a house or deal with anybody who is a known heroin or opioid user simply because fentanyl is a drug, it’s a synthetic drug that is very easily transferable,” Sgt. Jake Driskell, with the JCSD narcotics department. “It can absorb through your skin, you can accidentally get it on your finger and rub your eye or touch your tongue, something like that.”

JCSD said it’s making sure the community is safe but also keeping its fellow deputies safe as well.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.