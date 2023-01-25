Win Stuff
Increasing fentanyl cases cause Narcan shortages in Jones Co.

This past week, a firefighter came into contact with fentanyl, requiring them to receive medical treatment.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As fentanyl overdose cases are becoming more and more common in Jones County, one first responder says it’s becoming even more dangerous responding to a call.

This past week, a firefighter came into contact with fentanyl, requiring them to receive medical treatment.

Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Chief David Houston said it’s not just from fentanyl. He says children and older people may come into contact with the substance accidentally.

Houston said the problem is getting more serious because of a Narcan shortage.

”It’s scary because we’re out of Narcan here in Shady Grove,” said Houston. “We have no Narcan left to even give our own people. Sometimes kids may come in contact with pain medication, and we don’t have the tools to take care of the kids (and) these older people and I don’t have the tools to take care of my firefighters.”

Houston said he’s received a possible resource to get more Narcan for his department, but he is still looking for other options for the community.

