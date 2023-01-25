Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg City Hall celebrates 100 years with public reception

Hattiesburg City Hall was finally completed on January 19, 1923.
Hattiesburg City Hall was finally completed on January 19, 1923.(City of Hattiesburg)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 1920s are frequently referred to as the “Roaring 20s” due to the economic boom that took place following World War I. That was certainly the case in Hattiesburg.

With $100,000 in bond money and new infrastructure plans, city officials awarded the construction of the “finest municipal building in the state” to Contractor CO Eure after he won the bid for the job.

As construction began and progressed quickly, the community excitement was palpable. The local newspaper stated:

“‘(It) will be one of the finest municipal buildings in the state. The people of Hattiesburg are greatly interested in this new building, and the appearance of the City will be markedly changed at the corner of Forrest and Front streets when this building is finished.’”

Unfortunately, both then-Mayor TE Batson and Contractor CO Eure fell ill during the construction of the building and passed away in 1922 before the building was completed.

It was finally completed on January 19, 1923.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker issued a special proclamation on the 100th anniversary, January 19, 2023, but celebrations will continue with a public reception on Thursday, January 26.

The reception will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hattiesburg City Hall.

Barker will make a few remarks for the occasion, and visitors will be able to tour the facility with Russel Archer, the city’s Historic Planner. Historical artifacts of record will also be available for viewing.

The city of Hattiesburg invites former elected officials (and family members), city employees (past and present) and the general public are to attend the free event.

For more information about City Hall, visit hattiesburgms.com/100yearsofcityhall

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
HB 364 is one of 14 bills facing the Drug Policy Committee since the new year.
Kratom supporters speak out on HB 364
Officers with the Ridgeland Police Department arrested Powe (left) and the grower, Gavin Bates...
‘He’s too good at lying not to do it’: Alleged conman claims former NFL defensive lineman and ‘gentle giant’ used ‘brute strength’ in kidnapping
School Closures in the Pine Belt
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
The men were booked into the Covington County Jail.
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances

Latest News

Amos Gaston, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla.
Florida man’s bond set after Tuesday manhunt in Forrest Co.
Broken down into five categories, the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco...
Mississippi receives failing grade in tobacco use prevention
The Petal School District welcomed two new members to the board of trustees - Lacey Bolling &...
Petal School District welcomes Bolling & Robertson to board
Messer will take over as PCS’s Head of School on June 1, but he hopes to be on campus this...
PCS names Jimmy Messer as next Head of School