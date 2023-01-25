Win Stuff
Florida man’s bond set after Tuesday manhunt in Forrest Co.

Amos Gaston, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla.
Amos Gaston, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Florida man arrested in Forrest County after a brief manhunt through the woods Tuesday had his bond set at his initial appearance Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Amos Gaston, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was given a $200,000 bond. He was charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

No other charges have been filed at this time.

According to Maj. Jamie Humphrey with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Gaston is accused of fleeing a traffic stop on Highway 98 Tuesday around 1 p.m. After a pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing his vehicle off Elks Lake Road, he fled into a wooded area.

After a nearly hour-long manhunt in the woods, involving members of the FCSO K9 Unit, Gaston turned himself to authorities without incident.

Humphrey said officials also seized what they believe to be 20 pounds of marijuana in the suspect’s vehicle. He was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center Tuesday afternoon on one pending count of trafficking controlled substances.

Gaston is expected to have his preliminary hearing set on Feb. 24 in front of Forrest County Justice Court Judge Zach Vaughn.

