FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Watch issued for Pine Belt counties

-(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, has been declared a First Alert Weather Day, as severe weather makes its way toward the Pine Belt area.

Pine Belt counties are beginning to receive watches and warnings from the National Weather Service as the severe weather system continues to move into the area.

Below are all the watches and warnings issued to counties in the Pine Belt at this time:

WATCHES:

Tornado Watch

A tornado watch has been issued for the following counties until 5 a.m.: Forrest, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lamar, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Stone and Wayne.

