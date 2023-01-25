Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “He shouldn’t walk again in the free world. He don’t deserve that. We’ll never get past this. Me and my family are broken and torn.”

A Jackson family is still devastated and heartbroken after losing the person they called “the life of the family.”

All of these emotions pouring out after getting the news that their loved one’s alleged killer was arrested.

Montravious Baker, 15, is charged with shooting and killing Sha’Maya Anderson, 15, in South Jackson on the corner of Meadow Lane and McCluer Road on January 4.

Monday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeff Reynolds denied bond for Baker.

He described the 15-year-old as one of the most dangerous suspects he’s ever seen. In fact, police say the teenager has been involved in multiple crimes in the capital city.

“We feel a little better. We just want the maximum sentence that he can receive for what he has done to our family and to all the other people as well,” said Anderson’s aunt Merry Anderson, who says the family is pleased to hear the news of his arrest.

Yet, they feel JPD did not move fast enough to locate, arrest and charge Baker.

“From the beginning, we knew who did it. My sister expressed to JPD and they basically took their time, honestly. And by them taking their time, he committed all of the other crimes. Over eight or nine or ten crimes. Even the murder of somebody else.”

Baker’s bond has been set at $11 million for several armed robberies and carjackings, as well as Anderson’s murder and a separate killing.

