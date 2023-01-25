Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Construction of first phase of Columbia Sportsplex nearing completion

Columbia city officials say construction of phase one of the city's Sportsplex is about 85...
Columbia city officials say construction of phase one of the city's Sportsplex is about 85 percent complete.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction of phase one of the new Columbia Sportsplex is nearing completion.

Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said the build-out of the first part of the facility is about 85% complete. He said local youth league baseball play should begin on April 1.

The sportsplex will have six fields and concession areas.

The city has also booked several tournaments for the summer.

“All the Little League fields have Astroturf and then, the junior high fields, we just did turf around the bases and pitcher’s mound and home plate, so it’s going to be really nice and just an incredible opportunity for the kids in our area to get to play on a state-of-the-art facility,” said McKenzie.

“We’ll have four state tournaments in total (over the summer),” said Josh Smith, parks and recreation director for the city of Columbia.

“So, those will be about 20 teams in each tournament,” Smith added.

The city has $6 million in bonds for the project, which will be paid off with a 3% tourism tax approved by voters in 2018.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
Officers with the Ridgeland Police Department arrested Powe (left) and the grower, Gavin Bates...
‘He’s too good at lying not to do it’: Alleged conman claims former NFL defensive lineman and ‘gentle giant’ used ‘brute strength’ in kidnapping
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Weather Expected Tuesday Night
Shane M. Coats, 33, of Petal.
Jury indicts Petal man accused of sexual battery

Latest News

Amos Gaston, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla.
Florida man arrested after brief manhunt off Elks Lake Rd. in Forrest Co.
Left to Right: State Sen. Chris Johnson visits FCSO Sheriff Charlie Sims about mental health...
MS Sen. Chris Johnson visits FCSO to discuss mental health legislative topics
MS Sen. Chris Johnson visits FCSO to discuss mental health legislative topics
Sen. Chris Johnson visits FCSO about mental health legislation
FCSO gives businesses a new way to receive extra security
FCSO implements new way for businesses to get extra security