Construction of first phase of Columbia Sportsplex nearing completion

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction of phase one of the new Columbia Sportsplex is nearing completion.

Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said the build-out of the first part of the facility is about 85% complete. He said local youth league baseball play should begin on April 1.

The sportsplex will have six fields and concession areas.

The city has also booked several tournaments for the summer.

“All the Little League fields have Astroturf and then, the junior high fields, we just did turf around the bases and pitcher’s mound and home plate, so it’s going to be really nice and just an incredible opportunity for the kids in our area to get to play on a state-of-the-art facility,” said McKenzie.

“We’ll have four state tournaments in total (over the summer),” said Josh Smith, parks and recreation director for the city of Columbia.

“So, those will be about 20 teams in each tournament,” Smith added.

The city has $6 million in bonds for the project, which will be paid off with a 3% tourism tax approved by voters in 2018.

