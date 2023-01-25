Clergy for Prison Reform hosts Day at the Mississippi Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Improving conditions inside prisons and bringing attention to how those behind bars are treated were just some of the topics discussed at the Capitol by the Clergy for Prison Reform.

“It was reform that really brought me home. And it’s important to me that I bring awareness to the situation and also be an example that people deserve another chance after being gone from society for so long,” says Terun Moore, who was formerly incarcerated but now serves as the Director of Strong Arms for Mississippi, a community group that mentors at-risk youth.

He believes he is a product of what positive prison reform can do for this state, which is why he joined the Clergy for Prison Reform at the State Capitol.

The group held its 6th Annual Day at the Capitol to encourage lawmakers to not forget about those behind bars.

“So as long as there are problems, the clergy for prison reform, they’re doing the work putting in the time. And we thank all of the legislators for hearing the needs and helping people where they really need the help.”

Tasha Dillon, a member of the Clergy for Prison Reform, believes that prison reform has come far but still has a ways to go.

“Stop making it a big business,” she said. “That’s important, because anytime you have turn-key prisons, and you have models that show how there’s an increase in income, and you’re counting bodies as that increases, that’s a problem. So our perspective, the way that we look at incarceration, is it needs to change.”

The group says they have been invited to tour Parchman prison and are looking forward to seeing if progress has been made.

Recently, attorneys hired by Jay-Z and other entertainers have ended two lawsuits they filed on behalf of Mississippi inmates in 2020 over living conditions at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

