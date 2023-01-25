Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Clergy for Prison Reform hosts Day at the Mississippi Capitol

By Morgan Harris
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Improving conditions inside prisons and bringing attention to how those behind bars are treated were just some of the topics discussed at the Capitol by the Clergy for Prison Reform.

“It was reform that really brought me home. And it’s important to me that I bring awareness to the situation and also be an example that people deserve another chance after being gone from society for so long,” says Terun Moore, who was formerly incarcerated but now serves as the Director of Strong Arms for Mississippi, a community group that mentors at-risk youth.

He believes he is a product of what positive prison reform can do for this state, which is why he joined the Clergy for Prison Reform at the State Capitol.

The group held its 6th Annual Day at the Capitol to encourage lawmakers to not forget about those behind bars.

“So as long as there are problems, the clergy for prison reform, they’re doing the work putting in the time. And we thank all of the legislators for hearing the needs and helping people where they really need the help.”

Tasha Dillon, a member of the Clergy for Prison Reform, believes that prison reform has come far but still has a ways to go.

“Stop making it a big business,” she said. “That’s important, because anytime you have turn-key prisons, and you have models that show how there’s an increase in income, and you’re counting bodies as that increases, that’s a problem. So our perspective, the way that we look at incarceration, is it needs to change.”

The group says they have been invited to tour Parchman prison and are looking forward to seeing if progress has been made.

Recently, attorneys hired by Jay-Z and other entertainers have ended two lawsuits they filed on behalf of Mississippi inmates in 2020 over living conditions at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HB 364 is one of 14 bills facing the Drug Policy Committee since the new year.
Kratom supporters speak out on HB 364
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
The men were booked into the Covington County Jail.
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances
April Parker, 21, of Laurel.
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine

Latest News

Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Director Chris McGee will retire Friday.
Head of Hattiesburg’s Parks & Rec announces retirement
PCS announces new head of school
PCS announces new head of school
House Bill 521 would establish the Mississippi Length of Service Award Program for volunteer...
LOSAP bill would create financial benefits program for volunteer firefighters
Volunteer firefighters may get financial boost from Mississippi Legislature
Volunteer firefighters may get financial boost from Mississippi Legislature
250 different families received free groceries from the church.
Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries