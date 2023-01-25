2 memebrs of Aryan Circle sentenced for attempted murder

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - Two members of the Aryan Circle were sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for their respective roles in the attempted murder of an inmate that occurred while all were incarcerated at U.S. Penitentiary Yazoo City in Mississippi.

On Oct. 3, 2022, William Glenn Chunn, aka “Big Head,” 40, of Humble, Texas, and Aaron Matthew Rentfrow, aka “Mongo,” 42, of Fort Wayne, Ind., were convicted at trial in the Southern District of Mississippi of violent crime in aid of racketeering/attempted murder.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi made Wednesday’s announcement.

Chunn previously had been convicted at trial in the Eastern District of Texas of racketeering conspiracy and sentenced to life imprisonment for separate crimes.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, the Aryan Circle is a race-based and violent prison gang with members operating throughout the country, both inside and outside of prisons.

The Aryan Circle enforces its rules and promotes discipline among its members, prospects and associates through threats, intimidation, and acts of violence including, but not limited to, acts involving assault and murder.

Members are required to follow the orders of higher-ranking members without question.

Evidence at trial demonstrated that on Aug. 17, 2017, Rentfrow beat and stabbed the victim to earn membership into the Aryan Circle.

Chunn, one of the five-highest ranking Aryan Circle leaders in the nation, ordered the attack and targeted the victim because he believed the victim was homosexual.

The victim sustained severe injuries from the attack, including rib fractures, a collapsed lung requiring a chest tube, multiple puncture wounds to the chest and lacerations to the face and head.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Federal Bureau of Prisons; and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

Trial Attorneys Lakeita F. Rox-Love and Christina Taylor of the Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael FiggsGanter for the Southern District of Mississippi prosecuted the case.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.