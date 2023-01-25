01/25 Ryan’s “Blustery” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Thankfully yesterday’s storms came and went without any damage reports in the area, and now we’ll see cooling conditions. Normally we’ll also see some clearing as drier air moves in, but this time there will be some lingering moisture that’ll keep cloud cover in the area until later tonight. After that we’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week, but temperatures will still remain below average until the weekend. By then highs will have climbed north of 60 degrees, but cloud cover will also begin to build back in as our next front approaches. This one will arrive Sunday morning, and like last Saturday it’ll be a grey, dreary day with rain expected almost the entire day. That’ll be the first of a few fronts that’ll pass through next week, keeping cloudy skies and at least a 30% chance of rain each day until Friday when it’ll finally begin to clear again.

For today, expect temperatures to continue falling for the next few hours. In fact, I expect it’ll be cooler around lunchtime than it was at sunrise thanks to the timing of this front. That means we’ll hit our low of 47 just before noon and climb back into the low 50s for a few hours this afternoon, which will feel noticeably cooler thanks to today’s sustained ~15 mph breeze. Tomorrow’s low falls into the upper 30s as skies clear, not quite frosty though I expect the next couple of mornings after will be as lows fall to 29 and 31 for Friday and Saturday morning.

