Woman wanted for questioning in Jones Co. larceny investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators in a larceny investigation at the Bok Homa Casino asked for the public’s help identifying a woman seen on security footage.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department released a still from the casino’s security cameras of an adult woman wanted for question in the ongoing investigation.

The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the video.

The JCSD asks anyone with information about the woman’s identity to call the sheriff’s department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips will be accepted.

