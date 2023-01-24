Warrant issued for man involved in domestic incident in New Augusta

Win Stuff
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A warrant has been issued by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office for a man involved in a domestic violence investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and members of the New Augusta Police Department responded to the Rainer Villa Apartments in New Augusta on Jan. 10, in reference to a domestic incident.

The victim told law enforcement that the suspect involved, 28-year-old Lee A Gamble, was inside the apartment. PCSO said Gamble jumped out of the apartment when they were entering inside.

Gamble is currently wanted for aggravated domestic violence, and the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

If anyone has information on Gamble’s whereabouts, contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 964-8461 or the Perry County Crimestopper at (601) 964-STOP (7867).

Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips website or app that is available for both Apple and Android devices.

A cash reward of $1,000 will be given to anyone who has a reliable tip.

