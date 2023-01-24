Sewage problems in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - If your solution to getting rid of waste is using your toilet or sink, you may want to re-think that.

Sandersville officials say that items you think are flushable are clogging up their sewage system. Items like personal, baby, makeup wipes and paper towels should be thrown in the trash and not down the drain.

“Friday we had a pump pulled and we had a vacuum truck to suck the manhole out, then on Sunday, it was plugged back up,” said Bob White, the mayor of Sandersville.

Waste goes through pumps like the one below:

This is a water pumping system used in Sandersville. (Bob White)

In the photo above, You can see a wipe hanging out of the end of the pump.

The system is supposed to break down the waste; however, these wipes are made from a material that’s hard to break down.

“These systems have been in here for many years, and a lot of the pipes are deteriorated and rotted,” said Tim Milam, a Sandersville Public Works Department employee. " We’ve replaced as much as we can.”

Most of the pipes in the city have been in use since 1972. Each week, Milam and his partner respond to as many calls as possible. Each call can take up to a couple of hours to fix.

Milem says that they are trying to fix as much of the problem as they can; however, they are short-staffed. They are the only 2 individuals that work on the pipelines.

Residents are asked to do their part and think before they flush.

“Just bare with us, we’re doing the best we can, with what we do,” Milam said.

