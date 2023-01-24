Robinson takes charge in new role as CEO of SeMRHI

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The board of directors for Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc. (SeMRHI) announced on Tuesday that Janice Robinson would serve as the organization’s new chief executive officer.

Robinson previously served at SeMRHI as the chief human resources officer, director of marketing and public relation and chief operations officer. She began duties in her new role as CEO on Monday, Jan. 23.

In a press release, the board of directors said that Robinson was a proven healthcare leader who had worked tirelessly to provide the leadership, management and vision necessary to ensure that SeMRHI had all it needed to grow the organization effectively and to ensure financial strength and operating efficiency.

“After a one-year journey, we are excited to officially announce the new CEO, Janice Robinson,” said Board Chair Karen Speed. “The Board and I are so grateful to Kaye Ray and the role she served during this process, and we are confident that Janice will lead SeMRHI even higher in carrying out the company’s mission, vision, and values.”

Robinson has nearly two decades of healthcare experience. She holds a Master of Public Health degree and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi. She is also a member of several local and state medical boards and committees.

As CEO, Robinson said she would continue to direct and oversee the day-to-day operations and functioning of SeMRHI while providing leadership for carrying out the policies and decisions of the board of directors. In addition, her duties include supervising the facilities, employees, programs, budget and services of the corporation.

One of her goals, Robinson said, is to strive for SeMRHI to be recognized as a leader in community healthcare among the patients served.

Janice Robinson is married to Johnathan Robinson, Sr. of Petal, Miss., and they have four children - Candace, Kiesha, Johnathan Jr. and Jeremiah - and five grandchildren.

