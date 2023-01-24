Petal School District gearing up for annual teacher job fair

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District is getting ready to host its annual teacher job fair on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The fair is open to all prospective teachers looking for certified positions in Pre-K through 12 grade at the school district. Candidates will also have the opportunity to connect with principals and assistant principals face-to-face for a 10-minute mini-interview for open positions in the 2023- 2024 school year.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to have some face-to-face with teachers and the assistant principals,” said Rob Knight, assistant superintendent. “It just gives them an opportunity to get their foot in the door. We want good quality people who want to be in front of our kids and teaching. We are always looking to add people to our team.”

Interested candidates must submit the online registration form found on the district’s website.

Right now, the school district has 2 secondary and 12 elementary interview spots to fill.

For more information, you can contact the Petal Schools Office at Human resources at 601-545-3002.

