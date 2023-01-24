Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Petal School District gearing up for annual teacher job fair

The Petal School District is getting ready to host its annual teacher job fair on Thursday, Jan. 26.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District is getting ready to host its annual teacher job fair on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The fair is open to all prospective teachers looking for certified positions in Pre-K through 12 grade at the school district. Candidates will also have the opportunity to connect with principals and assistant principals face-to-face for a 10-minute mini-interview for open positions in the 2023- 2024 school year.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to have some face-to-face with teachers and the assistant principals,” said Rob Knight, assistant superintendent. “It just gives them an opportunity to get their foot in the door. We want good quality people who want to be in front of our kids and teaching. We are always looking to add people to our team.”

Interested candidates must submit the online registration form found on the district’s website.

Right now, the school district has 2 secondary and 12 elementary interview spots to fill.

For more information, you can contact the Petal Schools Office at Human resources at 601-545-3002.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
A one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jones County resulted in moderate damage to the SUV...
1 injured in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Jones County
The Wayne County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting on Monday morning to appoint...
Wayne Co. names interim attorney; Leggett placed on unpaid leave
If anyone has information on Blakely’s whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department...
Person shot, injured during argument in Hub City Sunday night; suspect wanted
According to a Facebook post on Monday, Lau-tori’s Fine Foods was broken into over the week....
Lau-tori’s Fine Foods closed to clean, make repairs after weekend break-in

Latest News

One in every 33 kids will be born with a birth defect, according to the CDC.
January is Birth Defects Awareness Month
HB 364 is one of 14 bills facing the Drug Policy Committee since the new year.
Kratom supporters speak out on HB 364
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting just after 1 p.m. on Friday at a...
Friday afternoon shooting in Jones Co. labeled domestic dispute
Plumbers urge people to only flush toilet paper down the toilet.
Sewage problems in Sandersville