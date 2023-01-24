Ozempic medication shortage hits the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes. This means finding medication and treatment options for each individual can get difficult very quickly.

One common medication is Ozempic, but the drug has also been FDA-approved to fight weight loss. Pine Belt pharmacist Beau Haden said this is one reason why the drug could be getting harder to find.

“Popularity of the drug has kind of outpaced the availability,” said Haden. “So, a lot of people who are getting diabetes are kind of falling into the same problem with people who are trying to get it for weight loss, just not enough on the market to meet the demand right now.”

The shortage is already impacting diabetics in Mississippi, like Ruby Holder.

“It puts people’s lives at risk because people who don’t need it are taking it,” said Holder.

Holder lives in Wiggins. She is frustrated that this new problem is out of her control.

“People with diabetes have to go through so much already,” Holder added. “Insulin is expensive, people don’t know what diabetes is or how you manage it.”

Haden says that manufacturers are aware of the problem and hope to have it fixed soon, but strongly encourages diabetics to not go without medication.

“Check around, make sure you call and ask for options,” Haden said. “There are other medications that are similar to Ozempic that may be an option to try till you can get back on Ozempic and there are other classes of medications.”

Haden believes that the problem should be resolved soon.

