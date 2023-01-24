Win Stuff
LPD seeking 2 suspects in Premier shooting incident

Left to right: Ethan Haze Jordan, 26, of Jones County, and Tydarrious Keshawn Thames, 27, of...
Left to right: Ethan Haze Jordan, 26, of Jones County, and Tydarrious Keshawn Thames, 27, of Laurel.(Laurle Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting investigation.

On Saturday at approximately 1:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Premier Sports Bar & Grill, located at Ellisville Boulevard.

While on that scene, the emergency operations center received a call from the emergency room at South Central Regional Medical Center reporting that a victim from the scene had been driven via a personally-owned vehicle to the ER for treatment.

It was reported that the victim was shot two times while in a vehicle in the parking lot of the business.

After further investigation, two suspects were identified as Tydarrious Keshawn Thames, 27, of Laurel, and Ethan Haze Jordan, 26, of Jones County. Both suspects are facing aggravated assault charges.

LPD is seeking the whereabouts of the suspects.

Sgt. Carr is the lead investigator in the case.

Any persons with information about the criminal activity may contact LPD (601)-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP(7867).

