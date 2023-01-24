Win Stuff
LIST: Pine Belt shelters open as severe weather moves in

WDAM will continue to update the list whenever shelter locations are announced to be open.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for an incoming severe weather system late Tuesday night, counties in the area will have facilities open for citizens to take shelter.

Below is a list of the shelters that will be open:

  • The Lamar County Shelter, located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis, will open at 5 p.m.
  • The Forrest County 361 Safe Room will be open at 9 p.m. It is located in Hattiesburg at 946 Sullivan Drive.

