LIST: Pine Belt shelters open as severe weather moves in

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for an incoming severe weather system late Tuesday night, counties in the area will have facilities open for citizens to take shelter.

Below is a list of the shelters that will be open:

The Lamar County Shelter, located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis, will open at 5 p.m.

The Forrest County 361 Safe Room will be open at 9 p.m. It is located in Hattiesburg at 946 Sullivan Drive.

WDAM will continue to update the list whenever shelter locations are announced to be open.

