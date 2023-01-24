Win Stuff
January is Birth Defects Awareness Month

One in every 33 kids will be born with a birth defect, according to the CDC.
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognizes January as National Birth Defects Awareness Month.

Birth defects are structural or chromosomal abnormalities that affect one or more parts of the body.

According to the CDC, one in every 33 babies born in the United States will be affected by some form of birth defect.

While many people think there is something to blame for a birth defect, pediatrician Victoria Sivils says that’s not always true.

“There are things we can do to prevent birth defects such as making sure we’re taking our multivitamins, not doing drugs or alcohol in pregnancy and keeping our recommended appointments, both in pregnancy and after, but all lot of birth defects are completely random,” said Sivils.

The CDC reports that birth defects are the leading cause of infant deaths, accounting for 20% of them.

