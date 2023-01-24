Win Stuff
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus

By Morgan Harris
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An episode of “Baller Alert” featuring former Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders’ oldest child landed on social media - and it spread like wildfire.

Deiondra Sanders claimed that killings were happening on JSU’s campus “every few months,” although police records show only one homicide on campus was reported during her father’s entire three-season coaching tenure with the Tigers.

Sanders’ exaggeration of this crime statistic led JSU fans from across the nation to defend the Tigers on social media.

JSU alum and State Senator Sollie Norwood is urging the family to fully part ways and move past this chapter.

“You know, I have respect for him, I respect his children and their time was well spent...” said Norwood. “It’s time for us to move on. Now, you know that they have gone and I think it’s time to go head on and turn the page.”

After the reaction, Sanders posted an apology video where she admitted to exaggerating, but later tweeted, “I didn’t lie. I just got the count wrong.”

We reached out to the university and they also confirmed that multiple killings have not occurred on the campus.

