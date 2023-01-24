Friday afternoon shooting in Jones Co. labeled domestic dispute

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday afternoon, a shooting occurred on Currie Road.

Emergency responders provided assistance to one adult male injured on the scene. The male victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

“Throughout the preliminary investigation right now, it’s believed to be a self-defense shooting between a father and a son,” said Sgt. JD Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and Carter says that they are waiting on the victim to recover from his injuries in order to obtain an official statement.

