Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Friday afternoon shooting in Jones Co. labeled domestic dispute

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting just after 1 p.m. on Friday at a...
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting just after 1 p.m. on Friday at a residence on Currie Road in the Currie community.(WDAM)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday afternoon, a shooting occurred on Currie Road.

Emergency responders provided assistance to one adult male injured on the scene. The male victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

“Throughout the preliminary investigation right now, it’s believed to be a self-defense shooting between a father and a son,” said Sgt. JD Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and Carter says that they are waiting on the victim to recover from his injuries in order to obtain an official statement.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
A one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jones County resulted in moderate damage to the SUV...
1 injured in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Jones County
The Wayne County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting on Monday morning to appoint...
Wayne Co. names interim attorney; Leggett placed on unpaid leave
If anyone has information on Blakely’s whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department...
Person shot, injured during argument in Hub City Sunday night; suspect wanted
According to a Facebook post on Monday, Lau-tori’s Fine Foods was broken into over the week....
Lau-tori’s Fine Foods closed to clean, make repairs after weekend break-in

Latest News

One in every 33 kids will be born with a birth defect, according to the CDC.
January is Birth Defects Awareness Month
HB 364 is one of 14 bills facing the Drug Policy Committee since the new year.
Kratom supporters speak out on HB 364
Petal School District Teacher Job Fair
Petal School District gearing up for annual teacher job fair
Plumbers urge people to only flush toilet paper down the toilet.
Sewage problems in Sandersville