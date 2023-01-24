Win Stuff
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Weather Expected Tuesday Night

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/23
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
This evening will be cool and clear with temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been declared for Tuesday. We’ll start off the day cool and sunny, but clouds will move in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Winds will be VERY GUSTY during the evening with gusts between 25-45 mph possible head of the storms.

Severe Storms will move in between 8pm – 2am. Models show that a squall line will move through the Pine Belt tomorrow night as an area of low pressure moves through north Mississippi. Damaging Winds of 70 mph and a few Spin-Up Tornadoes will be the main concern.

Wednesday will be much nicer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, but rain will move in for your Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

