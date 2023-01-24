FCSO implements new way for businesses to get extra security

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office recently implemented a new way for businesses and private entities to request an off-duty deputy for extra security.

This new route is a part of the ‘Off-Duty Management’ Initiative. It allows a vendor or person making the request to simply create an online account by going to the FCSO website and clicking the ‘OFF-DUTY EMPLOYMENT’ link, which will give request access to all the off-duty deputies.

FCSO gives businesses a new way to receive extra security (WDAM Staff)

“With Off-Duty Management, this vendor comes in for a small fee, they manage that system, they take in the requests from vendors, they handle the insurance that’s associated with that and handle paying the deputies,” said Sheriff Charlie Sims. “They also provide that insurance for those companies that are seeking that off-duty employment with the deputies.”

With a law passed last year (17-25-11) requiring all off-duty deputies and equipment to be covered by insurance, the sheriff’s office said this is the best way to go for providing extra security to the community.

