Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

FCSO implements new way for businesses to get extra security

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office recently implemented a new way for businesses and private entities to request an off-duty deputy for extra security.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office recently implemented a new way for businesses and private entities to request an off-duty deputy for extra security.

This new route is a part of the ‘Off-Duty Management’ Initiative. It allows a vendor or person making the request to simply create an online account by going to the FCSO website and clicking the ‘OFF-DUTY EMPLOYMENT’ link, which will give request access to all the off-duty deputies.

FCSO gives businesses a new way to receive extra security
FCSO gives businesses a new way to receive extra security(WDAM Staff)

“With Off-Duty Management, this vendor comes in for a small fee, they manage that system, they take in the requests from vendors, they handle the insurance that’s associated with that and handle paying the deputies,” said Sheriff Charlie Sims. “They also provide that insurance for those companies that are seeking that off-duty employment with the deputies.”

With a law passed last year (17-25-11) requiring all off-duty deputies and equipment to be covered by insurance, the sheriff’s office said this is the best way to go for providing extra security to the community.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Weather Expected Tuesday Night
Shane M. Coats, 33, of Petal.
Jury indicts Petal man accused of sexual battery
Officers with the Ridgeland Police Department arrested Powe (left) and the grower, Gavin Bates...
‘He’s too good at lying not to do it’: Alleged conman claims former NFL defensive lineman and ‘gentle giant’ used ‘brute strength’ in kidnapping
The Wayne County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting on Monday morning to appoint...
Wayne Co. names interim attorney; Leggett placed on unpaid leave

Latest News

FCSO 'Off Duty Management' Initiative
FCSO 'Off Duty Management' Initiative
Petal School District gearing up for annual teacher job fair
Petal school district
Construction of phase one of the Serengeti Springs Water Park should be finished by early summer.
Hattiesburg Zoo opening water park, new animal habitats in 2023
A new, ADA-accessible porch is being added to the Oseola McCarty House on East Sixth Street.
McCarty, military vehicle museums to open in Hattiesburg Sixth Street District