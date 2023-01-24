Win Stuff
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

Deputies have arrested four men in connection with an incident that eventually led to LSU student Madison Brooks being hit and killed by a vehicle in BR.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested four men in connection with an incident that eventually led to LSU student Madison Brooks being hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge earlier this month.

Madison Brooks
Madison Brooks(WAFB)

Two of the males have been charged with third-degree rape in the case, investigators said. The other two have been charged with principal to rape, meaning they were present but did not take part in the alleged crime, arrest documents show.

Deputies charged both Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, of Walker, and an unidentified minor with third-degree rape. The minor is 17 years old. CLICK HERE for a link to Washington’s arrest warrant.

Everette Lee, 28, of Pine Grove, and Casen Carver, 18, of Denham Springs, were both charged with principal to third-degree rape.

Both Washington and Carver are graduates of Walker High School. Carver was a member of the baseball team there.

Kaivon Washington
Kaivon Washington(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
Everette Lee
Everette Lee(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
Casen Carver
Casen Carver(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

A third-degree rape charge generally involves a victim who is “incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act by reason of a stupor or abnormal condition of mind produced by an intoxicating agent or any cause and the offender knew or should have known of the victim’s incapacity,” according to Louisiana law.

Investigators say Carver admitted that he and the three other males went to Reggie’s Bar near the LSU campus and consumed alcohol, the arrest warrant states. He said Brooks left the bar with them and was “very unstable on her feet, was not able to keep her balance, and was unable to speak clearly without slurring her words,” the arrest document states. Carver allegedly told investigators his 17-year-old friend and Brooks were “hugging and walking together.”

Investigators say Carver told them Brooks asked for a ride home with them. He told investigators both Washington and the 17-year-old asked Brooks to have sex with them and she agreed, the warrant states.

Carver told investigators he believed Brooks was too drunk to know that she was consenting to sex and he “hated it,” the warrant states.

Carver says they later dropped off Brooks in a neighborhood near the scene where she was hit on Burbank Drive.

Brooks was standing in a dark portion of Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. on January 15th when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a ride-share driver. Brooks later died at a hospital.

Madison Brooks
Madison Brooks(Submitted)

Investigators say Brooks had a blood-alcohol level of .319g percent, nearly four times the legal limit.

Madison, a sophomore at LSU, was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. The Covington native attended St. Scholastica Academy.

LSU released the following statement on Monday, Jan. 23:

LSU also released the below information about mental health resources and safety for students:

The driver of the vehicle that hit her showed no signs or evidence of being impaired, according to deputies.

LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.

But the attorney representing two of the people behind bars for the alleged incident says a video shows a whole different story.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

