Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says

An NTSB report indicates several safety protocols not properly followed
The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31 deadly incident.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A preliminary report has been released in the investigation of the death of an airport crew member in Alabama.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its report on the deadly New Year’s Eve incident that occurred at Montgomery Regional Airport.

WSFA reports the victim, identified as Courtney Edwards, a 34-year-old mother, was part of ramp personnel for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines when she was killed in the incident.

The NTSB report details several safety protocols that did not appear to have been followed.

The report indicates two safety meetings were held shortly before the plane arrived to remind the crew that the engines would remain running and that the aircraft should not be approached during that time.

American Eagle flight ENY3408 arrived from Dallas Fort Worth to Montgomery Regional Airport around 2:40 p.m. According to the report, the flight crew left both engines running for a required two-minute “engine cool down period.”

After the plane stopped and the parking brake was applied, the captain gave a hand signal to connect the airplane to ground power.

As the captain was beginning to shut down the engine on the right side, an alert in the cockpit indicated the forward cargo door had been opened, prompting the plane’s first officer to open his cockpit window to inform the ramp agent that engines were still running.

Shortly afterward, the captain “saw a warning light illuminate and the airplane shook violently followed by the immediate automatic shutdown of the number 1 engine,” which was located on the plane’s left wing.

The NTSB report notes that the accident was captured on surveillance video. The camera recorded four ramp agents during the incident, including one who “appeared walking towards the back of the airplane with an orange safety cone where she disappeared from view.”

A portion of the report detailing the victim’s final moments notes:

“The ramp agent from the back of the airplane reappeared and began walking away from the airplane and towards the left wing tip where she disappeared from the camera’s field of view. The marshaller could be seen backing away from the airplane’s open forward cargo door and the ramp agent from the back of the airplane reappeared walking along the leading edge of the left wing and directly in front of the number one engine. She was subsequently pulled off her feet and into the operating engine.”

No date has been given for when a final report will be released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
A one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jones County resulted in moderate damage to the SUV...
1 injured in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Jones County
The Wayne County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting on Monday morning to appoint...
Wayne Co. names interim attorney; Leggett placed on unpaid leave
If anyone has information on Blakely’s whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department...
Person shot, injured during argument in Hub City Sunday night; suspect wanted
According to a Facebook post on Monday, Lau-tori’s Fine Foods was broken into over the week....
Lau-tori’s Fine Foods closed to clean, make repairs after weekend break-in

Latest News

Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Sheriff seeking what drove ‘mad man’ to shoot up dance hall
One in every 33 kids will be born with a birth defect, according to the CDC.
January is Birth Defects Awareness Month
HB 364 is one of 14 bills facing the Drug Policy Committee since the new year.
Kratom supporters speak out on HB 364
Petal School District Teacher Job Fair
Petal School District gearing up for annual teacher job fair