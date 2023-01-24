Win Stuff
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances

The men were booked into the Covington County Jail.
The men were booked into the Covington County Jail.(Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling controlled substances in Covington County.

According to a post on the Covington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the men were arrested for sale of controlled substances and booked into the Covington County Jail. Those arrested are as follows:

*(A name or a photo listed below does not mean this person is guilty of any crimes, only that they have been arrested by the CCSO.)

Caption

The sheriff’s office said it continues to fight drugs in the county.

