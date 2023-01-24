4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling controlled substances in Covington County.

According to a post on the Covington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the men were arrested for sale of controlled substances and booked into the Covington County Jail. Those arrested are as follows:

*(A name or a photo listed below does not mean this person is guilty of any crimes, only that they have been arrested by the CCSO.)

The sheriff’s office said it continues to fight drugs in the county.

