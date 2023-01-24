Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Chicago home invasion

Police say two people, described as teens wearing ski masks, kicked in a Chicago apartment door...
Police say two people, described as teens wearing ski masks, kicked in a Chicago apartment door and demanded money before opening fire.(Source: WBBM via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Two people died and three others were critically injured in a home invasion shooting in a Chicago apartment Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police and fire officials said.

Multiple suspects fled from the scene and were not in custody, police said.

Deputy Police Chief Sean Loughran described the incident as a “targeted home invasion.”

“It does not appear to be a random act,” Loughran said during a news briefing.

Besides the two persons killed and pronounced dead at the scene, three were taken “initially in critical condition” to University of Chicago Hospital, Loughran said.

One of the victims went to a business about half a mile (0.8 kilometers) away for help, he said.

The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately available, but apparently no children were involved, Loughran said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
A one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jones County resulted in moderate damage to the SUV...
1 injured in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Jones County
Shane M. Coats, 33, of Petal.
Jury indicts Petal man accused of sexual battery
The Wayne County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting on Monday morning to appoint...
Wayne Co. names interim attorney; Leggett placed on unpaid leave
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Weather Expected Tuesday Night

Latest News

10pm Headlines 1/23
10pm Headlines 1/23
6pm Headlines 1/23
6pm Headlines 1/23
The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults...
Couple killed with 3 children in Washington state fire
Police arrested a suspect after shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif. left at least seven dead.
Official: 7 killed in California community; suspect arrested