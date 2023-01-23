Win Stuff
Wayne Co. names interim attorney; Leggett placed on unpaid leave

The Wayne County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting on Monday morning to appoint Walton Montgomery as interim county attorney.
By Ame Posey
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new interim county attorney will begin serving Wayne County “effective immediately.”

The Wayne County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting on Monday morning to appoint Walton Montgomery as interim county attorney. The board also decided to place the current county attorney, Cooper Leggett, on administrative leave without pay.

The U.S. Marshalls Task Force arrested Leggett on Friday, Jan 20, for conspiracy in relation to the kidnapping investigation against former Ole Miss and NFL player Jerrell Powe.

The board announced that Leggett would remain on unpaid administrative leave pending the investigation of the charges.

Montgomery began his duties as interim county attorney as of the Monday morning meeting.

