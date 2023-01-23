Person shot, injured during argument in Hub City Sunday night; suspect wanted

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in the city Sunday night.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, 22-year-old Kenzell Blakely has two active warrants for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.

Moore said officers responded to a shooting that happened near Main and East Pine Street just before 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they were told that in the process of a child custody exchange, two people got into a verbal argument that resulted in shots being fired.

One person received minor injuries during the incident and declined medical treatment at the scene.

If anyone has information on Blakely’s whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

