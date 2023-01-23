Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Person shot, injured during argument in Hub City Sunday night; suspect wanted

If anyone has information on Blakely’s whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department...
If anyone has information on Blakely’s whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in the city Sunday night.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, 22-year-old Kenzell Blakely has two active warrants for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.

Moore said officers responded to a shooting that happened near Main and East Pine Street just before 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they were told that in the process of a child custody exchange, two people got into a verbal argument that resulted in shots being fired.

One person received minor injuries during the incident and declined medical treatment at the scene.

If anyone has information on Blakely’s whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
A one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jones County resulted in moderate damage to the SUV...
1 injured in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Jones County
Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say
The Jones County Sheriff's Department carries doses of Narcan thanks to a grant from the...
Jones County deputies revive apparent overdose victim
Shawn Thrash, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter in connection with an...
Jones County man arrested for December overdose death

Latest News

According to a Facebook post on Monday, Lau-tori’s Fine Foods was broken into over the week....
Lau-tori’s Fine Foods closed to clean, make repairs after weekend break-in
The Wayne County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting on Monday morning to appoint...
Wayne Co. names interim attorney; Leggett placed on unpaid leave
Puppet masters bringing '3 Billy Goats Gruff' to Saenger
Puppet masters bringing '3 Billy Goats Gruff' to Saenger
C
Local beekeeper offers suggestions for keeping hives thriving