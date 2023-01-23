Payton meets with Carolina, will interview with Arizona, schedules second Denver visit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has been busy on the job trail, meeting with the Carolina Panthers, scheduling an interview with the Arizona Cardinals, and is expected to visit with the Denver Broncos a second time.

Payton met with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper Monday in Charlotte, N.C.

The Panthers have completed their in-person interview with Sean Payton. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) January 23, 2023

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport says Payton will meet with the Cardinals on Thursday. Arizona fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons.

Source confirms Sean Payton will interview with the #AZCardinals, his fourth this cycle. https://t.co/7JpPzAOdDA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2023

Before that, Payton will travel to Denver on Wednesday for a second visit with the Broncos, according to Fox 8 Saints Analyst Jeff Duncan. Payton is among eight candidates who have interviewed with the Broncos.

Payton, who has cited “ownership and the functionality of the front office” as the most important factors in his search for a new team, met for several hours with Broncos officials last week in Los Angeles and was impressed by the presentation the group made to him, according to sources familiar with the situation.

He also interviewed with the Houston Texans via zoom. Duncan says Houston appears to be targeting San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Payton is believed to be seeking a deal that would pay him $20 million to $25 million a season.

The Saints are seeking a trade compensation package that includes at least one first-round draft pick in exchange for the opportunity to hire Payton, who is under contract with New Orleans through the 2024 season.

Denver owns the San Francisco 49ers’ first-round pick in 2023, no. 29 overall, through a trade with the Miami Dolphins, as well as back-to-back third-round picks, one of which is coming from the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cardinals have the third overall pick in the 2023 draft, second-round pick no. 35, and third-round pick no. 67.

Carolina will pick ninth overall in the first round. They also acquired three picks from the 49ers (second round, third round and fourth round) in exchange for Christian McCaffrey.

The Houston Texans currently possess two first-round picks in the 2023 draft - second and twelfth overall, as well as round two pick no. 34 and round three picks 66 and 74. They also have two first-round picks in the 2024 draft.

