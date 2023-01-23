Win Stuff
No arguments heard in latest Kamara court date; preliminary hearing set for March 1

Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - Another court date has come and gone with little action in the felony battery case against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three others.

Defendants were not present and negotiations were not heard Mon., Jan. 23, according to Las Vegas court documents.

Kamara was arrested in February of 2022 on a felony battery charge in connection to an alleged assault outside of a Las Vegas nightclub.

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)

Attorneys for the victim, Darnell Greene, say their client suffered “disfiguring” facial injuries, in a $10 million lawsuit filed last October. In the suit, attorneys for Greene say Kamara “brutally beat” their client “without justifiable provocation.”

The attack happened as Greene was leaving the rooftop nightclub Drai’s, according to previous court documents. Detectives say Greene was waiting for the elevator with a large group of people. Once the elevator doors opened, Greene says Kamara put his hand on his chest, stopping him from walking into the elevator.

Greene says he pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, the document states, and was pushed back, before being hit and kicked by multiple people until he lost consciousness.

A video purportedly showing Kamara punching the man was published by a celebrity news website.

Kamara’s face is not visible in the video leaked by TMZ and Fox 8 was unable to verify the authenticity of the video. But images from the video appear to match still photos attached as exhibits to a recent lawsuit.

Greene’s attorneys say a member of Kamara’s group, which included Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, said at one point “that sh*t sounded like the [expletive] got hit with a baseball bat.”

Kamara reportedly told detectives Greene called one of his friends ugly and said “I’ll whoop your a** too.” The original arrest report says Kamara told detectives he saw a fight break out, saw Greene getting punched, and threw a “couple” punches of his own.

A preliminary hearing is still scheduled for March 1, where both sides will present evidence for a judge to determine whether the defendants should be detained or released on bond until the trial begins.

Suspensions, fines, and other discipline have always been administered by the NFL after legal proceedings play out.

