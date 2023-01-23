Lau-tori’s Fine Foods closed to clean, make repairs after weekend break-in

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Police Department is currently investigating a break-in that took place over the weekend at a local restaurant.

According to a Facebook post on Monday, Lau-tori’s Fine Foods was broken into over the week. The restaurant announced that they will not be open as they are cleaning up damages and making repairs.

SPD says they are seeking any information that will help lead to the identity of the suspect(s).

If anyone has information on the break-in, contact the Sumrall Police Department at (601) 758-3531.

