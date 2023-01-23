Win Stuff
Lau-tori’s Fine Foods closed to clean, make repairs after weekend break-in

According to a Facebook post on Monday, Lau-tori’s Fine Foods was broken into over the week. The restaurant announced that they will not be open as they are cleaning up damages and making repairs.(Emily Blackmarr)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Police Department is currently investigating a break-in that took place over the weekend at a local restaurant.

According to a Facebook post on Monday, Lau-tori’s Fine Foods was broken into over the week. The restaurant announced that they will not be open as they are cleaning up damages and making repairs.

SPD says they are seeking any information that will help lead to the identity of the suspect(s).

If anyone has information on the break-in, contact the Sumrall Police Department at (601) 758-3531.

