Kangaroo Yoga comes to the Pine Belt

By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Safari TAILS hosted its Kangaroo Yoga session for the first time in more than a year.

The cool weather helped encourage the animals to provide the class with extra entertainment.

“They’re usually more lazy, because it’s usually hot. It’s colder right now, so the kangaroos are actually more active,” Safari TAILS owner Arianna LeVine said. “This is the first time we’ve done it this cool.”

Other animals like monkeys and wallabies also wandered the area as the class spent almost 40 minutes practicing yoga.

Emmalee Bolton has been a yoga instructor for three years, and she says the event is good for making people comfortable while trying something different.

“Everything is hard when you first start it, so being open minded is a good thing when you’re approaching yoga,” said Bolton. “There’s so many different styles of yoga, so, if you take a class and it’s not for you, you might try a different style of yoga.

“Everything takes time. So the more consistent you become with it, the easier it gets. Or, actually, the better your body becomes at doing the poses.”

LeVine says the idea was born after meeting Bolton at a yoga studio in Hattiesburg.

“We’re always thinking of something fun that we can offer the community and give back,” LeVine said. “I love yoga. I actually am a big-time fitness person. I do kickboxing.

“So, I love going to that studio and the heated classes. I love animals, obviously. So why not combine them?”

