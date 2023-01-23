Jury indicts Petal man accused of sexual battery

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A grand jury has indicted a Petal man accused of sexual battery of a minor under the age of 14.

According to the indictment document filed in Forrest County Circuit Court, Shane M. Coats, 33, is accused of touching a minor in a private area on one or more occasions in 2021, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31. At the time, the victim was reported to be under the age of 14.

The grand jury convened on Jan. 4, and the indictment was filed in Forest County Circuit Court on Jan. 17.

In May of 2022, Coats was arrested by the Petal Police Department on a pending charge of sexual battery of a minor.

Judge Michael Reed in Petal Municipal Court later set Coats’ bond at $100,000.

According to the Forrest County jail website, Coats is still being held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center under a pending charge of sexual battery.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.