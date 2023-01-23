Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘I am mad’: 3rd grader wants more security after Va. school shooting

Parents of a 6-year-old who allegedly shot his teacher released a statement. (CNN/WTVR/WTKR/TAURUS USA/NEWPORT NEWS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (CNN) - A third grader who attends the Virginia elementary school where a first grade teacher was shot says he feels like his school is not protecting him.

Kautier Brown, 10, is a third grade student at Richneck Elementary in Newport News. He said he was dropping off sick notes at the office when he saw police cars outside the school Jan. 6.

First grade teacher Abby Zwerner had been shot, allegedly by her 6-year-old student.

Weeks later, students and parents are set to return to the school Wednesday for an open house. Counselors will be on hand to provide help to anyone in need.

But Kautier says he won’t return to class until security is improved. He says he did not make this decision out of fear.

“It was because I am mad – mad that we can’t go to the park, mad we can’t go shopping, mad that we can’t go to the amusement park, mad that we can’t go to school, mad because this is the third school shooting, mad because my mom complained about the buzzer being broke at my school, and nobody did anything about it until now,” he said.

Kautier hopes the school will put in security guards, metal detectors and cameras. He also wants students to carry only clear bookbags.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
Shawn Thrash, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter in connection with an...
Jones County man arrested for December overdose death
Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
A one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jones County resulted in moderate damage to the SUV...
1 injured in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Jones County

Latest News

Local beekeeper prepares for honey season and encourages others to participate
Local beekeeper prepares for honey season and encourages others to participate
Dance competition hits 31st year
Dance Teachers United host 31st annual competition, convention
Dance competition hits 31st year
Dancers did indeed unite this weekend
'LARP' pays visit to the Pine Belt
Aftermath players ‘larp’ in 1st event of the year