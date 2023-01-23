HPD: Hattiesburg man turns self in; 2 suspects arrested in burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in connection to a burglary investigation in Hattiesburg has turned himself in to the police.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Oscarlee Hampton, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to Hattiesburg police on Monday. He was charged with one count of residential burglary and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

HPD said the burglary occurred on Jan. 15 on Beverly Hills Road in the overnight hours.

Margaret Foster, 21, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on January 16, 2023, and also charged with one count of residential burglary. She was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center and has since bonded out on the residential burglary charge.

Both individuals listed above reportedly entered a residence and stole items, according to HPD.

Additional arrests are pending as the investigation continues.

