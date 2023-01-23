Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be calm as temperatures fall into the 40s. For the rest of the evening, we will be experiencing more rain. For tomorrow morning you can expect temperatures to be in the high 50′s with no rain expected.

Monday temperatures will rise into the mid to high 50′s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance of rain on Monday.

Tuesday we will see temperatures into the low 60s. We are under a slight chance of severe weather. The event will be from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Gusty winds, strong thunderstorms, and isolated tornados are the main concerns.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance of rain throughout the day.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid 50′s. There is a 70% chance for storms in the early morning hours, then we will see clearing as we go into the afternoon.

