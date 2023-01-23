Dance Teachers United host 31st annual competition, convention

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Dance Teachers United is helping kids dance through their childhood.

The non-profit organization hosted its 31st annual ‘Dance Competition and Convention’ this weekend.

”It’s about the kids,” said DTU treasurer Shay Campbell said. “It’s not about anything else. We want the kids to learn, and grow and dance and it’s about the arts.”

The organization was founded in 1992 and has been hosting competitions since. DTU caters to children ages 5 to 18, offering a wide range of dance education as well as scholarships.

Olivia Revall, 7, began dancing a few years back. She said her favorite dance styles were lyrical and musical theater.

Revall said she has fallen in love with dance and said that it makes her feel special.

“It makes me feel very happy and confident and proud, and I love it,” she said.

The competition attracted quite the crowd to the Hub City this weekend, with some traveling in from as far as Arkansas.

Dancers competed in solo and group competition, as well as on-site dance workshops.

More than 23 dance schools were in attendance, along with about 400 dancers and their families.

Nora Revall, a Kenner, La., native, said that watching her daughter perform was the highlight of her day.

“Joy, pride, nerves” Revall said. “I cried for the first time watching her solo this morning. It makes them happy and as a parent it makes us happy,”

Campbell said seeing the growth of students makes being a part of the organization worth it.

”It’s really special because we get to see the kids grow from 5 to 18 and we offer a lot of scholarships,” she said. “DTU is really good for families and its good for the teachers. Teachers become friends here and that’s what DTU is about. It’s dance teachers, united.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.