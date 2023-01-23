Win Stuff
Congressman Ezell spends time in Stone County on meet-and-greet tour

The former Jackson County Sheriff said that experience has already given him some veteran leadership at the U.S. Capitol.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Technically, 4th Congressional District Representative Mike Ezell is part of the freshman class in Washington, D.C. However, the former Jackson County Sheriff said that experience has already given him some veteran leadership at the U.S. Capitol.

“I don’t want to go up there and fight all the time; I want to go up there and do the work. That’s what you’re sending me to Washington to do,” Ezell said. “If we’re going to get anything done, we’re going to have to learn how to work together. We can have our differences of opinions on policies and things like that, but the people have sent us to Washington to do something.”

He’s on a meet-and-greet tour, and on Monday, he stopped in Stone County to talk about his short but interesting tenure.

“You can’t do anything alone. You’ve got to work as a team to be successful,” Ezell added. “We’re going to need work on our roads and infrastructure, but not only that, this includes our ports. So many people have never ridden on a train, so it’s exciting that people get a chance to ride on an Amtrak.”

So far, Ezell likes what he sees, but he also said it’s very early in his tenure.

“There’s going to be some things that go on. I mean if you have more than two people in a room, things are going to happen.”

