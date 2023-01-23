Win Stuff
‘Boots and Bow Tie’ event hopes to inspire young men

Positive messages delivered to Jefferson Davis County youth
By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Poor weather conditions did not stop Bethany Baptist Church from having its very first “Boots and Bow Tie” event.

Community leaders came out to give an encouraging word to the young men in attendance and provide examples of successful men from the area.

“I’m from Bassfield,” said local business owner Randy Mikell. “We came from a small town in Bassfield. But now, I’ve got my own business.

“That’s what I’m trying to instill in them. Not showing out and going to the office. Not getting in trouble, but something positive. So, somebody can look at the next person and say I want to be just like him.”

Jefferson Davis County School District Superintendent Ike Haynes, who was one of the guest speakers, urged the community to help make a change and create a positive outlook for the future.

“I want people to know that it’s critical that we get involved and we try to make a bigger difference in some of our young men’s lives,” said Ike Haynes. “Some of them are headed down the wrong road and don’t know it.

“Somebody is going to have to stand up and say we can do better.”

The event was full of team-building exercises in an attempt to get the boys to work together.

“I hope that we are able to continue this program that we started here (Saturday),” said JDC deputy sheriff Michael Davis. “Maybe reach out to some of the other churches in the county. Maybe lets grow this further and further down the road to help grow our communities and build them stronger and bring them together.”

