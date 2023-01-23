Aftermath players ‘larp’ in 1st event of the year

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Players gathered Sunday for the first weekend to “larp” while playing “Aftermath.”

“Larp” stands for “live action role play,” and “Aftermath” players gather for one weekend every month to bring fantasy elements to life.

One player says her theater background and love for fiction helped her fit seamlessly into the community.

“I was an avid Dungeons and Dragons player with my friends, and one day a player came up to me and said, ‘I notice that you really get into role play at the table,’” said Cameron Kitchens. “‘Have you ever thought about larping?’

“And I said, ‘You mean the thing where people dress up and go out in the woods and swing foam swords at each other? No.’ I said, ‘I’ll try it.’ I went. That was two years ago, and I haven’t missed an event since.”

The Aftermath says the game is easy enough for anyone to learn and always welcomes new players.

