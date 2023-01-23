“3 Billy Goats Gruff” coming to Saenger Theater

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theater will be bringing the production, “Three Billy Goats Gruff,” to Hattiesburg this week.

The Texas-based puppet group will showcase its talent at the Saenger Theater on Tuesday night.

The show is sponsored by the Hattiesburg Arts Council.

“They’re going to see some amazing giant puppets, lit in the ambiance of the Saenger Theater,” said Alehandro Wooten, executive director of Hattiesburg Arts Council. “The lighting, they get a chance to take advantage of the stage and what the stage can do.”

The 45-minute show will start at 6 p.m.

General admission will be $3 for children and adults.

For more information, visit https://www.hattiesburgartscouncil.com/event-details/bits-n-pieces-puppet-theater-three-billy-goats-gruff-2023-01-24-09-00

