$2.5M awarded to Miss. organizations to help human trafficking survivors

Human trafficking task force
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Nine Mississippi organizations will receive increased funding to help victims of human trafficking, Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced on Monday.

Nearly $2.5 million from the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund will go to nine of the 14 total applicants.

“Few crimes rob a person of their very humanity and dignity like human trafficking, but we don’t have to let it steal their future,” Fitch said. “Our community is fortunate to have these nine organizations who work tirelessly with our sisters, daughters and friends as they piece their lives back together. I am grateful for their dedication to help victims transform into survivors, for the Legislature for recognizing this need and authorizing the funding, and for the members of the Victims of Human Trafficking Fund Committee who have put so much time and effort into getting this important new program off the ground.”

In South Mississippi, the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence received $107,063 to expand ongoing services for survivors of interpersonal violence, including sex trafficking. Funding is intended to support a dedicated counselor for trafficking survivors, operating expenses and dedicated space to continue to operate the valuable services for survivors, increased security measures for emergency shelter operated by this agency that houses victims of domestic violence and sex trafficking, and financial assistance to remove barriers that survivors encounter when attempting to get free from the traffickers and the trafficking environment.

For a full list of the organizations that received funding, you can read the press release from the Attorney General’s Office.

